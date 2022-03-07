FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First National Bank of Fort Smith is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a reception in its downtown lobby on Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith on March 17 from 5-7 p.m.

According to a news release from the bank, the reception will include comments from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Mayor George McGill, and President and CEO of First National Bank of Fort Smith, Sam Sicard.

The celebration will feature a look at the bank’s history through reenactments, discussions, and artifact displays.

The program will also include a donation announcement in support of a campaign for the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, according to the release.

“First National Bank of Fort Smith is grateful to celebrate our 150th Anniversary with our community, and we look forward to the opportunity to announce our donation for the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club,” Sicard said.

“We are extremely excited to announce details of a major Boys & Girls Club project that our friends at First National Bank have made possible,” Glidewell said. “This endeavor will provide opportunities for area youth for many generations to come.”