OWASSO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting of the first of its kind Cherokee Film Studios on Friday.

Cherokee Nation and its film office celebrate the opening of Cherokee Film Studios with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state officials, community leaders and film industry professionals.

The new 27,000-square-foot facility will help diversify Oklahoma’s films with the use of new technology and space to meet the growing needs of production in the area.

The Cherokee Film Studios, Owasso Campus, features new technology, including an extended reality, virtual production LED volume studio crafted with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, according to a press release.

“The Cherokee Nation Film Office is leading the way in helping grow and diversify Oklahoma’s film and television industry,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Cherokee Nation and its businesses have long remained a great community partner, and we are here to stay. Our tribe continues to do our part to successfully build permanent infrastructure and encourage economic growth that creates jobs and expands opportunities for the Cherokee people, and for all of northeast Oklahoma.”

The film studio includes 14,000 square feet of studio space including:

Edit suites

Control room

Pro-grade audio booth

Crew and client lounges

Hair and makeup area

“As the global production industry sees a surge in demand for the creation of film and television content,” said Tava Maloy Sofsky, the director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, “the Cherokee Nation’s investment in the film and television industry is a critical component of both further diversifying the state’s production landscape with new infrastructure and industry-leading technologies, as well as creating unprecedented opportunities for workforce and business development within the Nation itself.”

Cherokee Film Studios facility is located on more than 4 acres within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. Learn more about the new facility here.