FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is taking a big step towards size inclusivity with its very first plus-sized bridal boutique in Fayetteville.

Kristal Hill, the owner of Kristal Rose Bridal, said her dress shop is making it a whole lot easier for folks of all sizes to say yes to the dress!

“It was great,” said Monica Ray, a recent customer. “I cannot tell you the last time I walked into a store and was able to actually try something on comfortably and it felt like a good experience.”

Most times plus-sized brides-to-be don’t have an a lot of options and are forced to order their dress without trying it on. If shops do have a dress that fits, it co0mes with a higher price tag.

Hill said it’s a lot to ask for someone to buy a one-thousand to five-thousand dollar dress without trying it on your body first.

Although, Hill doesn’t have to warn her customers of the extra fabric’s cost or of the small selection since all her gowns are plus-size.

“There is a mindset that as a plus size woman, I know that I’m used to that, I expect to have to pay more,” said Hill. “So I think the thing that I’m seeing with the appointments is they’re surprised at how many options we have.”

The dresses are inclusive to for the LGBTQ+ community as well.

“She’s got stuff that can be for people six feet and up,” said Ray. “So, for trans women who need to come in and they want a new wedding gown or something, they don’t have to go and order gowns or add fabric because it’s all there for them already.”

Although, the pandemic has not helped keep the price down or the shipping time short. Hill said it takes a long time to get the supplies in and COVID-19 has caused the price to increase 15 percent since September.

Hill said brides need to give at least six to eight months sometimes for dresses to arrive.

Also, running a business with specific inventory, comes with a lot of research to find designers.

Northwest Arkansas is moving towards more size inclusivity and Hill is excited to be a part of it.

“I think having more inclusive size ranges is going to be helpful for our general population, and it’ll just make people feel better about themselves overall,” said Ray.