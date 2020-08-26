First responders help the community in Boots and Badges blood drive

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those who serve and protect our communities gave back in a whole new way.

As part of the Fort Smith Boots & Badges blood drive, firefighters, police, and sheriff’s deputies in the region rolled up their sleeves to donate blood.

The annual event is a competition between the different first responders to motivate their friends, family members, and even businesses to donate on their behalf.

Blood drive organizers say it is not just the pandemic that has created a critical need for blood donations.

Blood centers where Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall are already reaching out for blood.

“Who knows? Someone who donates today, may also be helping someone who right now is in need of a blood transfusion but can not get it because the blood banks down there are really struggling to meet that need,” Greg Womack with the AR Blood Institute said.

Anyone who donated was eligible to be to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies to see if they have had the sickness.

If they do have the antibodies they are able to donate their plasma to help someone who’s currently battling the virus.