BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First responders took part in an intensive ‘full-scale exercise’ at Northwest Arkansas National Airport on March 7.

Every three years, the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to go through an exercise where a catastrophic disaster is simulated. This year, the disaster was a plane crash.

Between firefighters, EMS, and volunteers, there were more than 150 people who took part in the training. “We can never be prepared enough,” XNA Fire Chief Chad Breeden said. “So we’re out here to do this, to put this into play. And, we just hope that all goes well. This training definitely can save lives. Because we’re able to once again put our plan in place. We’re able to train and be able to come together and be able to mitigate the incident as it occurs.”

“I’m hoping that we can understand the communication aspect,” said Joey Bequette with the Bentonville Fire Department. “And, be able to relate to one another what needs we need immediately and how we cand do that effectively.”

Students from Bentonville High School played the part of victims in the exercise.