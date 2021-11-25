First responders spend Thanksgiving helping the community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First responders spend Thanksgiving working hard to keep the community safe during the holidays.

For paramedics, dispatchers and other emergency personnel Thanksgiving is like any other work day full of answering calls and helping Arkansans. Paramedic, Tracy Gregg, with Central EMS in Fayetteville, has been working the holidays for more than 30 years.

“Of course we miss our regular family but this is just another family for us so we get to spend time with them,” Gregg said.

Gregg said him and his coworkers are like a second family to each other which makes working Thanksgiving better.

“We are prepared for anything just like we always are there are more people at home on the holidays so it seems like we have more calls at residences,” Gregg said.

Gregg said during the holidays they see all kinds of calls, but especially calls involving cooking and holiday stress. On average, Central EMS sees about 75-85 calls every day at the dispatch center.