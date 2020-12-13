First round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines to be sent out; who receives them and when

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by the FDA, Arkansas is within days of receiving its first shipment.

“We are fortunate that we now have one authorized vaccine with millions of doses ready to go in this country,” said Arkansas Department of Health epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha. “It’s a very good day.”

The Arkansas Department of Health expects about 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to go to hospitals across the state. However, that is only enough for some of their health care workers.

Dr. Dillaha said for the first round of vaccines, the ADH is encouraging hospitals to prioritize the workers at highest risk of exposure to the virus- like those treating COVID-19 patients or working in the ER or ICU.

After the first round is distributed, it is up to hospitals to determine the next step.

“Hospitals have the freedom to determine who is their highest priority to vaccinate first,” Dr. Dillaha said. “Then when will they receive additional vaccines then they will have a plan to pick who they will vaccinate next.”

Health care workers and long-term care residents could be vaccinated as soon as the next few days, according to Dr. Dillaha. The next round will go to essential workers and then those 65 or older, at increased risk for severe disease or people living in congregate settings.