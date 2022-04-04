SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Kansas City Royals announced the 2022 Spring Training breaking rosters for all of their minor league affiliates and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ preliminary roster of 28 players features 22-year-old left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy, the fourth overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft and the top pitching prospect in the Royals’ organization.

The official Opening Night roster will be finalized prior to the road opener against the Springfield Cardinals on Friday, April 8. The Naturals roster announced on April 4 features nine of the Royals top 40 prospects according to Baseball America, including Lacy, RHP Alec Marsh (No. 11), OF Nick Loftin (No. 12), INF Michael Massey (No. 15), LHP Anthony Veneziano (No. 21), INF Maikel Garcia (No. 28), OF Seuly Matias (No. 31), INF Nathan Eaton (No. 35) and LHP Drew Parrish (No. 38).

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. when they play host to the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) for the 2022­ home opener.