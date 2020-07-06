First Sprayetteville Art Festival kicks off in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first annual Sprayetteville Street Art Festival is a collaboration between Shaman Art and local Fayetteville businesses.

Starting today, July 6, local and regional artists will paint a series of murals that will be displayed around downtown Fayetteville.

One of the artists said with recent events of COVID-19, street art is the best way to enjoy art while social distancing.

“I think that creativity is a tool we need to use right now, to solve everything that is happening,” Artist Octavio Logo said. “Not just in this country, but in the world.”

The murals are expected to be completed within the week by Sunday, July 12 with a celebration event.