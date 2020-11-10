First Tee Northwest Arkansas hosts holiday toy drive

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local youth organization celebrates the holidays by giving back to the community.

First Tee Northwest Arkansas will collect toys to give to underserved youth this holiday season.

The children’s golf organization will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys for children ages 10-17 from November 26 through December 24.

“Consider donating gifts like art supplies, sports equipment, gift cards, clothes, or electronics,” said Sarah Senter, with First Tee, “The First Tee of NWA thanks you for helping us support our local youth!”

The organization is located at 715 E. Monroe Ave. in Lowell. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Donations can be made at the First Tee facility.

For more information, visit the organization’s website.