First Tee of Northwest Arkansas celebrates golf course grand opening in Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, June 5.

First Tee NWA has a newly redesigned nine-hole par-three golf course in Lowell.

According to Randy Hurbin, First Tee NWA CEO, the course is sponsored by Post Consumer Brands and all kids 18 and under will be able to play the executive course at a special price.

“They funded for three years to allow any kid in Northwest Arkansas to play this golf course for free, which is really special,” Hurbin said.

Hurbin said that the non-profit wants to help kids develop life skills through the game of golf at its facility.