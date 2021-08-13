First Tee of Northwest Arkansas provides students with school supplies

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas made sure kids will have what they need on their first day back to school.

Some lucky students walked away with a backpack full of school supplies, a free hair cut, and lunch.

Andrea is a student who attended the event.

“It’s kind of sad sometimes if we’re not being able to afford it,” Andrea said. “That’s why these programs are really helpful for kinds of people like us.”

The nonprofit has been providing after and in-school programs to help kids build character and make healthy choices through the game of golf.