FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s the first Thursday of August, and tons of fun has already happened.

Anyone was welcome at the free party that happened at the downtown Fayetteville Square. The theme was “Tailgate” and those who attended were encouraged to wear the colors of their favorite team.

Live bands, cold drinks, food trucks, family fun, artists and yoga were on site for everyone to enjoy.

The next event will be Thursday, Sept. 5. Everyone is welcome to attend.