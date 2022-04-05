FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The First Thursday event will return to the Historic Downtown Square in Fayetteville with new hours from 5:30–9:00 p.m.

According to a press release, First Thursday “transforms the city’s Historic Downtown Square into an outdoor arts and music celebration.” The first event of 2022 will take place on May 5.

The free, family-friendly event includes a diverse lineup of live music, artist demonstrations and installations, food trucks, group bike rides and an arts market featuring more than 40 independent artists who create items in a variety of mediums.

This year’s themes are:

May 5: Natura

June 2: In Bloom

July 7: Ozark Oasis

August 4: Dog Daze

September 1: A Closer Look

October 6: Larger than Life

First Thursday is participating in the city’s Outdoor Refreshment Area (ORA). Beer purchased at First Thursday may be carried throughout the entirety of the square and the ORA designated area.

All the rules of the ORA apply. More details may be found at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3829/Outdoor-Refreshment-Area-ORA.

For more details, including vendor applications and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.experiencefayetteville.com.