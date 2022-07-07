FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First Thursday returns in Fayetteville on July 7.

There were food trucks, live music, and activities for the whole family. Folks from all over Northwest Arkansas and around the world came out for a free night of entertainment.

“It’s a beautiful city. It’s like heaven,” said University of Arkansas PhD student Ahmed Brisam. “The nature is beautiful. The people are like angels. It’s a very peaceful people. I like Fayetteville. I like Arkansas. I like USA.”

Brisam and his family moved to the U.S. from Iraq just a few months ago. He mentioned the live singers as a highlight of the night for his family.

The next First Thursday is set for August 4.