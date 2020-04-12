First United Methodist Church hands out Easter egg hunt kits

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Families in Rogers are not missing out on the traditional Easter egg hunting experience thanks to the First United Methodist Church.

The church says that Saturday afternoon they handed dozens of Easter egg hunt kits out to go. Director of Children’s Ministry Carie McMaster said that the eggs were filled before the start of the pandemic and were passed out to families along with a bag of goodies, recipes, and crafts.

McMaster hopes that it can bring a little joy to families at home during this tough time saying, “Being able to reach the families and seeing some of the kids I haven’t seen in a while or meet new families has been really inspiring and exciting.”