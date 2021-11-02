First United Presbyterian Church donates $30,000 to New Beginnings for sidewalk development

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville donates $30,000 to a bridge housing community.

New Beginnings has 20 temporary homes in Fayetteville helping those who have experienced chronic homelessness get off the streets.

The church says the money will help build concrete sidewalks throughout the community, and New Beginnings says its excited for the help.

“Even something as perhaps mundane as sidewalks, I think will not go unnoticed by the residents,” Kevin Fitzpatrick with New Beginnings said. “Each and every one of them will clearly recognize what an improvement it is. It changes their quality of life.”

“We just really believe in New Beginnings. We believe in what is happening at New Beginnings, that people are getting a fresh start here,” Phil Butin with First United Presbyterian Church said. “People that haven’t been able to live in a home are moving towards having a home.”

New Beginnings says the community has been very supportive of its mission and looks forward to future partnerships