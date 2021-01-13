First woman elected mayor in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Siloam Springs is welcoming its first woman to serve as mayor.

Mayor Judy Nation is the first woman to serve as mayor in Siloam Springs, but she has been serving her community for years.

Nation was on the Board of Directors for 15 years and worked on the city’s planning and zoning commission.

She said she hopes her filling the position will be an encouragement to young girls and a change for the better of the community.

“I think it’s very important today for women to be involved in the decisions that our government is making,” Nation said. “I hope that young girls will take this and say ‘yes, I can do that and I can be involved and make a difference.'”

Mayor Nation said she hopes she can give the city the best Siloam Springs they can have.

