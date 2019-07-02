Fisher-Price celebrates real-life heroes at NWA Walmart stores

Northwest Arkansas kids can meet local heroes and experience an exclusive new line of toys at select Walmart stores from July 4 – July 13.

Fisher-Price is bringing real-life heroes and the Rescue Heroes® toys to select Walmart stores nationwide for kids to explore and learn about the important roles everyday heroes play in the community.

For more information on the relaunch of the Rescue Heroes, click here.

At these parking lot events, attendees will be able to:

· Explore fire trucks and/or police cars

· Meet local firefighters and/or police officers and take pictures with them

· Take picture next to Rescue Heroes character cutout

· Play with the coolest new Rescue Heroes toys, available exclusively at Walmart

· Have a chance to take home a Rescue Heroes poster that highlights the new toys and the animated episodes on YouTube

· Have an opportunity to purchase Rescue Heroes action figures available in-store (in-store product only available at event locations)

Fisher-Price is hosting 500 Rescue Heroes™ Touch a Truck Experience parking lot events this summer at Walmart stores across the nation to familiarize kids with the work these important people do.

Here is a list of where and when the experiences will be in Arkansas.

Walmart, 2425 South Zero Street, Fort Smith

· July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 8301 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith

· July 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart, 2214 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren

· July 5 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Walmart, 3919 North Mall Avenue, Fayetteville

· July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 4870 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

· July 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart, 2110 West Walnut Street, Rogers

· July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Boulevard, Rogers

· July 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart, 406 South Walton Boulevard, Bentonville

· July 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.