Fisher-Price celebrates real-life heroes at NWA Walmarts

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Kids in Springdale got a chance to meet local heroes and get a sneak peek at a new line of toys on Saturday at Walmart.

Children were able explore fire trucks and police cars in the parking lot of the store and, inside, they got an exclusive look at a new line of toys by Fisher-Price that honor those heroes — a relaunch of the iconic Rescue Heroes.

It’s just one of the Fisher-Price “Touch-a-Truck” events taking place in Northwest Arkansas this summer.

The event will take place again on Sunday at Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4208 Pleasant Crossing Boulevard in Rogers.