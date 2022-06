WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price are alerting consumers to at least 13 reported deaths between 2009 and 2021 of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers.

A press release advises that the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in the rockers. Consumers are encouraged to report incidents involving these or other infant products to CPSC at saferproducts.gov.

Fisher-Price has sold more than 17 million rockers worldwide since the 1990s and reviews and evaluates reported incidents that occurred while infants were in the products. Fisher-Price recommends consumers visit Fisher-Price’s Safe Start webpage at www.fisherprice.com/SafeStart for safety videos, tips and additional safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for rockers and other infant products.

Consumers are also encouraged to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

The CPSC stated that parents and caregivers should never use inclined products, such as rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation. CPSC recently finalized a rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less. The rule goes into effect on June 23, 2022.

Consumers are reminded: