FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville offers people the opportunity to fish for free at Lake Fayetteville from June 9-11.

The event lasts from sunrise on June 9 to sunset on June 11.

It’s part of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s statewide Free Fishing Weekend.

A boating permit is still required if you want to get on the water, but all fishing fees are waived.

For more information, call 479-444-3476 or visit the city’s website here.