Fitness at home

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With gyms closed for several weeks now, you may be looking for new ways to stay fit.

Dustin Williams, owner of Precision Fitness is Bentonville, said you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a good workout.

Things like paper plates, mops, and suitcases can all be used to get active and promote both physical and mental health.

Williams said you can even skip equipment altogether.

“Do something you enjoy, not something you feel like you have to do,” Williams said. “As the weather is starting to get better, going out and playing tennis, or basketball or even walking your dog, is still good general fitness activity.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit his business hard and Williams said he’s interested to see how it will shape the fitness industry in the long run.

“I think you’re going to see quite a few people come back in, but there will be quite a few people leery about going in a gym,” Williams said. “So from that aspect, I think you’re still going to see more home workouts going on, more online personal training, Zoom calls than what there probably was before.”