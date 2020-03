UPDATE (Monday at 4:30 p.m.) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The website shows 197 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. According to the ADH's website, Crawford County is reporting its first case.

In a press conference early this afternoon, Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of ADH announced 5 people have recovered from the first since the first cases were reported in the state.