Five lifestyle changes that can prevent Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — A new study finds if you make five lifestyle changes, you can lower your chances of getting Alzheimer’s by 60 percent.

Those five lifestyle changes, which come courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association’s International Conference, are having a healthy diet, exercising regularly, not smoking and not drinking too much alcohol. For number 5, activities like puzzles that stimulate the mind can also help lower your chances of getting Alzheimer’s disease.

Michael Fleming, who admitted to only meet three out of the five, says those suggestions make him happy since he’s currently living what is considered a healthy lifestyle.

“I get outside. I play golf three times a week. My wife and I go canoeing and kayaking so we’re pretty active.”

Fleming feels good about being active throughout the week, especially considering his age group.

“I’ve seen people my age that are less active and are sitting in front of a computer or just sitting watching TV all day.”

Doctor Curtis Schreiber of the CMH neurology clinic in Bolivar, Missouri says it’s okay to sit and watch TV in moderation, as long as people are mindful of the other changes they can make.

“Even for people that add one, one of those elements onto what they’re doing already, may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by twenty percent. So every little bit helps.”

For those who don’t want to follow all five suggestions, Schreiber recommends exercise as one lifestyle change as being the most important.

Doctor Schreiber says people who are in their twenties and thirties should follow these suggestions.

“The earlier you start these principles, the greater the effect.”