Five new online degree programs will be offered at U of A this fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Global Campus will offer five new online degree programs starting this fall.

The Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences will launch its first online undergraduate degree program. according to a press release.

Bumpers College will offer the Bachelor of Science with a major in Human Development and Family Sciences online.

The College of Engineering will offer the Master of Science in Operations Analytics degree.

The College of Education and Health Professions will offer three new online programs:

Our School of Human Environmental Sciences in the Bumpers College is proud to offer our first online undergraduate degree program. We’ve had online graduate degrees for some time, but this allows us to reach undergraduate students where they are and hopefully makes it easier for them to earn a degree and pursue a career they love. Just as important, this degree prepares graduates to serve communities, families and individuals in wide-ranging areas of need. We’re excited about this program being available and looking forward to getting students enrolled. Deacue Fields, Dean of Bumpers College

Bumpers College offers three online master’s programs in agricultural and extension education, food safety, and human environmental sciences.