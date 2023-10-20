FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Craft Fairs are everywhere in Northwest Arkansas this weekend as we draw near the end of October, but that’s not all that happening in the area.

The War Eagle Fair is back for its 69th year in Hindsville with over 250 booths full of handcrafted products. The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Poteau Balloonfest returns this weekend with hot air balloons filling the skies of Poteau. Admission is $5 for attendees ages 5 and up. For more information, click here.

The It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair is being held at the Benton County Fairgrounds this weekend. The hours will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista is hosting the Pumpkin Patch Craft Festival through Saturday with vendors, pumpkins, mums, and food trucks.

The Elkins Police Department is hosting a car show and silent auction on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration for the car show starts at 6:30 a.m.

To stay on top of everything happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, check out our Community Calendar.