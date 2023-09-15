A new study found some U.S. cities may be better suited for beer drinkers. (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the first taste of fall comes to the area, there are plenty of events happening outdoors to enjoy the cooler weather or indoors if it’s still too warm for you.

The Northwest Arkansas Community Showcase is a free event taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in Downtown Rogers. There will be music, art, games, food, and a marketplace with small businesses.

In Siloam Springs, there will be a Hispanic Heritage Festival from 2-8 p.m. at Memorial Park and Chautauqua Amphitheater on Saturday. Food trucks will be on-site and live music from DJ Gato, Mariachi Joya Azteca of NWA, Duo Divinas, and Pablo Vargas y la Mamalona.

One of the longest-running community events returns for its 36th year on Saturday, the Cane Hill Harvest Festival in the historic community. An Ozark Country Breakfast kicks off the festivities on Saturday at 7 a.m. with events running through 3 p.m. For information on ticket prices and the events taking place, click here.

On Saturday night, the lights will be on at the Crawford County Speedway for Monster Truck Insanity in Van Buren. The show starts at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. To get tickets for the event, click here.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are hosting Brew Pig Sooie ahead of the women’s soccer team’s game against Grand Canyon University on Sunday. For $30, fans receive entrance to the beer festival with 10+ breweries in attendance. For tickets, click here.

