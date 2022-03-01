FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fort Smith celebrates four years of serving the region on March 1.

The crisis center is a member of the Mental Health Council of Arkansas.

It offers treatment and education for behavioral health and treats a wide range of mental and emotional disorders.

The crisis center works closely with law enforcement, and Director Joey Potts says that relationship has been vital for the last four years.

“They have been very good to us from day one,” Potts said. “Because of their support, that’s where a lot of our success has come from. So, we’re always grateful to them.”

In February alone, more than 42% of the crisis center’s admissions came from police referrals.

The Five West CSU celebrated its anniversary with a Mardi Gras-themed party since it happened to fall on Fat Tuesday.