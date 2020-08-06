Five-year-old child drowns in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Wednesday, August 5 at 4:05 p.m., Fort Smith Police officers and first responders went to the 3300 block of South 39th in reference to an accidental drowning of a 5-year-old child.

When responders arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s family performing CPR, according to police.

Police said first responders took over for the family and EMS transported the unresponsive child to the hospital where medical personnel continued to perform life-saving measures, but the child never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at around 5:40 p.m.

Police said it appears the child got out of the house and was playing around the family pool when they fell in.

The child was not discovered for about 10-15 minutes, at which point a family member jumped in the pool and removed the child to perform CPR before responders arrived, according to police.

This incident is still under investigation at this time, but it appears to have been an accident.