BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A one-lane flagging operation will be in place on Featherston Road in Bentonville between SW 28th Street and SW Glen Road starting on Monday, September 12.

According to a press release from the city, the operation is scheduled to last through Friday, September 16. One-lane flagging for utility construction will be in place on those days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could postpone this project.