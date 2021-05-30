Flags planted at Fayetteville National Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Flags were planted at each of the headstones Saturday morning at the Fayetteville National Cemetery as part of a Memorial Day tradition.

The event itself was a collaborative effort between the Bo’s Blessings, the VFW, American Legions, and of course the Fayetteville Nation Cemetery. Founder of Bo’s Blessing, Jannie Layne, tells me this is a yearly tradition of theirs.

Last year because of COVID-19 they were not able to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers in the usual fashion, however, this year she’s happy everyone is back in full force.

“You know it really does do mammas heart good. Having my son buried here, to see so many people come out, and to recognize the sacrifices of our soldiers and pay honor and tribute to them year after year,” says Layne.

It was a sober event this Saturday morning, but it definitely was also encouraging oh many people came out to pay their respects.