Flags to be lowered to half staff for Bella Vista officer who died from COVID-19

The funeral for Bella Vista Police Officer Chris Cummins will be held starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Cross Church, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy. The funeral service will be open to the public. | Courtesy: Bella Vista Police Department

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Flags in Bella Vista will be lowered to half staff in honor of Officer Chris Cummins, according to a proclamation from Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday.

Cummins died on October 23, 2021, after a battle with COVID-19.

According to Hutchinson’s proclamation, the Arkansas state flag will be flown at half mast in Bella Vista until the day of Cummins’ internment.

The funeral for Cummins will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29, at Cross Church (2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy).

The funeral service will be open to the public.