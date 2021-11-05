Flaming cookie dough oozes onto I-40 in Arkansas

News

  • photos courtesy Shane Dallas, FCFD
  • photos courtesy Shane Dallas, FCFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters in Forrest City, Arkansas battled a cookie calamity Thursday morning when a semi-truck carrying cookie dough caught fire on Interstate 40.

Chief Shane Dallas said firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the side of the interstate near mile marker 253.

A truck from Virginia was carrying the load when a fire broke out on its trailer. It likely started with overheated brakes, which ignited a tire, Dallas said.

The fire resulted in a sticky, smoldering mess on the road for several hours. No injuries were reported.

