SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A big part of the Christmas holiday is the food, but some families opt to go out to eat on Christmas Day.

For Nicolas Sierra, the owner of FlapJack’s Family Restaurant in Springdale, being open on Christmas Day is about providing a meal to those who need one while also living out his American dream.

“I never thought when I came from Mexico,” Sierra said. “I can do my own business.”

Sierra immigrated from Mexico to the United States in 1993. After living in Los Angeles for nearly 10 years, he moved to Northwest Arkansas, starting as a chef for Denny’s before eventually becoming the owner of FlapJack’s Family Restaurant — a title he has held for about five years now.

“This place is for family,” Sierra said. “I don’t want to feel like, ‘You are my customers; I am the owner.’ No, we are a family.”

Sierra’s restaurant is one of the few local spots open on Christmas Day, hosting a breakfast buffet from 7-10 a.m. before serving a Christmas brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. He wants anyone who needs a meal to be able to get one.

John Williams is in town from Illinois to see his family for Christmas. Williams and his granddaughter, Briana, visited FlapJack’s Family Restaurant on Christmas Eve, and he’s said in the multiple times he’s been, it has been a “family atmosphere.”

Williams thinks being open on Christmas Day is convenient for those who aren’t cooking at home.

“[My daughter] cooks for a living, and so she won’t have to clean up tomorrow,” Williams said. “We can come here and eat. She doesn’t have to worry about any dishes tomorrow. We don’t have to worry about cooking or anything tomorrow.”

Sierra said he is proud to own FlapJack’s Family Restaurant and work in a community like Springdale.

“We can work for that: the American dream,” Sierra said. “This is something I feel proud of because I can say, ‘Well, I feel like I did it.'”

Sierra said he wants to continue working at the restaurant for another 10-15 years before hopefully passing it down to his youngest son.