Flash flooding causes Fort Smith school to have class in local churches

Union Christian Academy students displaced for a month or more

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Flash flooding forced the closure of a Fort Smith school, and now students are having classes in local churches.

Just nine days into the school year, Union Christian Academy is picking up the pieces of significant water damage.

“We want to model for them how Christians can respond to a crisis,” Head of School Ricky Massengale said.

More than 160 students at Union Christian Academy will now have classes inside two local churches.

Beginnings Wednesday, Central Christian Church will house Pre-K through 4th grade, and Grand Avenue Baptist Church is housing 5th grade through 12th grade students.

Water seeped into nearly all of the academy’s buildings.

“We know there was about a 4-inch mark on the front door, and then a couple inches against our front desk,” Massengale said.

It’s an estimated $44,000 in damage and lost income for staff.

“Our elementary wing had dry wall removed, carpet removed, as we were moving carpet squares, the tiles underneath were coming up because they were so saturated with water,” Massengale said.

Flood insurance will cover some of the cost, but not all of it. Massengale is calling it a “smooth” crisis.

“We believe that God is in control of this situation,” he said.

Mayor George McGill says it’s nothing the Fort Smith community can’t handle.

“Whenever we have a disaster, there’s one thing I’m sure of. The people of Fort Smith will rise to the occasion and help their neighbors,” he said.

Classes will be held at two local churches for at least a month or longer.

Union Christian Academy is asking for donations to help repair the school. They can be made online, or dropped off at the school. Click HERE.