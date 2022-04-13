FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As if moving in from out of state during a downpour isn’t bad enough, rainwater started flooding into one family’s house in Farmington this morning.

Along with flooding homes, the roads in both Washington and Benton counties were a mess Wednesday, April 13 as well.

The Fagundes family moved from the Seattle area, so even though rain might not be new to them, flooding is.

“I was like, wow, I couldn’t believe it, ” said David Fagundes. “All the water just kind of came at once, just out of nowhere.”

Chief William Hellard with the Farmington Fire Department responded to the Fagundes’ flood. He said the heavy rain in such a short period of time caused water to seep into multiple homes.

Along with directing moving crews and unpacking boxes, The Fagundes’ had to start building what they called a makeshift dam to divert the water away from their front door. The fire department brought sandbags for them to put around their house as well.

Although, Chief Hellard said his main concern wasn’t the flooding of homes but flash flooding on roads. He wants people to avoid driving through standing water by turning around and finding a different route.

“We don’t want anyone to get in a situation where we have to come out and rescue them,” said Chief Hellard. “A little bit of water over the roadway can move a car very quickly, and it gets to be a very intense situation.”

So intense that Melody Kwok with Benton county said at least 20 roads in Benton county were closed throughout the day.

“We are hoping that we can get some of these roads back open today, but we’ll have to assess them before we open them,” said Kwok.

Kwok said some streets will open within hours, while others may take days of repair work. She said potholes can be refilled much easier than the few roads that were washed out and will require resurfacing.

Kwok said cleaning out your gutters ahead of heavy rain or keeping important documents in your car in a waterproof bag are good tips when there’s flash flooding potential. She also wants people to remember not to drive around barricades on roads that are blocked off

Remember: turn around, don’t drown.