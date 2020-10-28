Flash flooding reported in NWA & River Valley

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Over four inches of rain has fallen in Northwest Arkansas, with another inch expected by Thursday, October 29.

According to Central EMS, one water rescue was conducted in Winslow. No injuries were reported.

West Fork Police Department posted a video on Facebook that showed Riverside Park being flooded.

Police in West Fork also report that Highway 71 southbound near Woolsey is collapsing. Police say to use caution when approaching the area.

Central EMS dispatch also said they have responded to multiple accidents due to the heavy rain.

Before noon on Wednesday, Fort Smith Fire Department responded to two possibly submerged vehicles.

A Fort Smith Fire official said the call came in just before 11:45 a.m. of the submerged vehicles at Old Greenwood Road and Zero Street, just south of the Fort Smith Regional Airport.