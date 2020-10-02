Flatland BMX biker takes photos with Harvest Moon

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Flatland BMX Biking and the Harvest Moon collide for a special photo session.

Biker Terry Adams heads to the Natural States just in time to trick under the Harvest Moon.

This particular moon is mean to be a time of reflection and new beginnings which Adams said it was perfect to look back on what he’s accomplished.

“To know that I can come out here and put my art form out in front of that landscape was definatly a time for me personally reflect on my riding my self as a person and it just felt great,” Adams said.

