GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” After years of waiting, the Dawn Hill East bridge over Flint Creek in Gentry is getting a makeover.

The bridge was closed due to flooding in April 2017.

The Mayor of Gentry Kevin Johnston said the new bridge will be 20.5 feet higher than the old one and will have no negative economic impact on property owners upstream.

The project could take up to five months to complete.