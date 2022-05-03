FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local high school artist will have her work featured in the halls of Congress.

Flippin High School senior Shannon Smith was recognized at the Fayetteville Public Library on May 3 as the winner of the Arkansas 3rd District’s Congressional Art Competition winner.

Congressman Steve Womack helped make the announcement.

“We’ve got amazing talent in this area in a lot of areas from athletics to the arts and we like showcasing these kids,” Womack said.

“I do want to do this professionally,” Smith said. “I can’t imagine working in an office or anything. It’s just, I feel more comfortable doing what I do and I’d rather do what I’m comfortable with.”

Smith’s winning piece, “Portrait of Many Colors” will hang in a tunnel between the House Office Building and the Capitol building in Washington D.C for one year.