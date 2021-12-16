Flippin temporarily closes elementary school

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — December 17 is the last day of the fall semester for Flippin schools students.

However, students in the elementary school will be learning virtually after the district decided to send them home early due to a rising total of COVID-19 cases.

“With the number of students we had out anyway, and it being an isolated incident in the elementary school we felt it would be beneficial to our students and in their best interest,” said a school spokesperson. “It’s a burden on families when they don’t have school to send their families to.”

It is a decision administration felt was necessary. Through the course of the semester, Flippin has almost never had more than 10 active cases at one time.

On Monday there were 16 in the elementary school alone. When that number doubled by midday Wednesday, a decision was made swiftly.

The district intends to start the spring semester back normally, with all students learning in person. The Flippin district is allowing parents to bring their elementary students to the building tomorrow if they have no other accommodations.