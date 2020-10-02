Flood insurance reminder … don’t let your coverage lapse

TEXAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Three years ago, severe storms, winds, and flooding caused extensive damage for homeowners/renters in northern and central Arkansas counties.

Federal financial assistance was offered for many residents who were impacted, but part of the requirement moving forward is, “homeowners or renters who live in a high-risk flood area must obtain and maintain flood insurance, or not receive federal disaster assistance for home repairs and personal property

replacement during another flood event,” according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA recommends for people to call an insurance agent to make sure they have a flood insurance policy.

In 2017, the following Arkansas counties were declared a major disaster:

Benton

Boone

Carroll

Clay

Faulkner

Fulton

Jackson

Lawrence

Prairie

Pulaski

Randolph

Saline

Washington

White

Woodruff

Yell

The average FEMA disaster assistance payout was $4,339. For those who had flood insurance the average claim payment was $49,398.

“It is important to remember that anyone who has to obtain and maintain flood insurance requirements, including those who had a Group Flood Insurance Policy (GFIP), the homeowner or renter must purchase a standard flood insurance policy. After purchasing a standard flood insurance

policy, a 30-day waiting period starts before coverage becomes effective.” FEMA

To find an insurance carrier or agent, visit FloodSmart.gov, or call FEMA NFIP Direct tollfree, (800) 638-6620, option 2.

For more information about NFIP and or insurance, call the National Flood Insurance General Call Center at 800-427-4661.

If you have questions about your Group Flood Insurance Policy, call the National Flood Insurance Direct Call Center at 800-638-6620.