NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A severe storm rolled into Northwest Arkansas on the morning of April 13, and the heavy rain has already started to make an impact.
Benton County has reported that the following roads were closed due to flooding:
- Callis Road
- Youngs Road
- Spanker Creek Road, closed at low water slab
- Bryant Place, closed at culvert crossing
- Gooseberry Road
- Peach Orchard Road
- W. Pierce Road, closed at low water slab
- Pearl Road, closed at low water slab
- State Highway 16, Section 1
- Gailey Hollow Road, closed at the intersection of Logan Cave Road
- Sugar Creek Road, closed at the intersection of Harris Road (low water slab)
- Dickson Road, closed at low water slab
- Roupe Road
- SE Main Street @ SE 11th Street
- SE 11 Street @ S Main Street
- SE 4th Street @ SE C Street and SE D Street
- SW D Street @ SW 18
- East Battlefield off of Central
- John Deshields @ Martin Luther King
- SE 5th @ Cambridge
- Razorback @ Walton
- SW 5th @ SW C
- SW Opal @ low water bridge
- State Highway 264, Section 3
- Steward Road, closed at the end of the road going toward Logan Cave Road
- Fruitwood Road, closed at the bridge west of Wildwood Way
- Mill Dam Road
- Phillips Cemetery Road, closed at bridge
- Sawmill Road, closed at low water slab
- Bill Young Road, closed at boxes
- Fairmount Road
- Stateline Road
- Bill Billings Road, closed at low water slab
- N. Old Wire Road, closed at the intersection of Bill Billings Road (bridge)
This article will be updated as needed.