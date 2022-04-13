NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A severe storm rolled into Northwest Arkansas on the morning of April 13, and the heavy rain has already started to make an impact.

Benton County has reported that the following roads were closed due to flooding:

Callis Road

Youngs Road

Spanker Creek Road, closed at low water slab

Bryant Place, closed at culvert crossing

Gooseberry Road

Peach Orchard Road

W. Pierce Road, closed at low water slab

Pearl Road, closed at low water slab

State Highway 16, Section 1

Gailey Hollow Road, closed at the intersection of Logan Cave Road

Sugar Creek Road, closed at the intersection of Harris Road (low water slab)

Dickson Road, closed at low water slab

Roupe Road

SE Main Street @ SE 11th Street

SE 11 Street @ S Main Street

SE 4th Street @ SE C Street and SE D Street

SW D Street @ SW 18

East Battlefield off of Central

John Deshields @ Martin Luther King

SE 5th @ Cambridge

Razorback @ Walton

SW 5th @ SW C

SW Opal @ low water bridge

State Highway 264, Section 3

Steward Road, closed at the end of the road going toward Logan Cave Road

Fruitwood Road, closed at the bridge west of Wildwood Way

Mill Dam Road

Phillips Cemetery Road, closed at bridge

Sawmill Road, closed at low water slab

Bill Young Road, closed at boxes

Fairmount Road

Stateline Road

Bill Billings Road, closed at low water slab

N. Old Wire Road, closed at the intersection of Bill Billings Road (bridge)

This article will be updated as needed.