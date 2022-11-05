ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an unidentified man from Jay, Okla. was driving in a 2008 Subaru Forrester with three other passengers when they came across a low water bridge. The man attempted to cross the flooded low-water bridge causing the car to be swept away.

The report states that Passenger One, a 14-year-old male, was treated at Siloam Springs Hospital and was released. Passenger Two, a nine-year-old female, was also treated and released from Siloam Springs Hospital. Passenger Three, a six-year-old female, was pronounced dead on the scene by Adair County EMS.

This is a developing story.