Flooding leaves financial burden for northwest Arkansas families

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Homeowners are still recovering from this weeks floods, and for some, financial stability washed away with the storm.

For the Lopez family in Lowell, flooding was just the beginning of what has now become a financial nightmare.

“It wouldn’t stop coming,” said Angelina Lopez. “It just came in the house and it penetrated three walls, it got carpet and dry wall.”

Lopez said when the flooding started, she felt a little better thinking it was covered by her homeowners insurance policy.

“I immediately said, ‘I better call the insurance company because this needs to be documented now, maybe we get an adjuster out because there’s literally water in my house,’ and they immediately said, ‘It’s most likely not going to be covered.'”

This lack of coverage is common among every insurance company, according to Shelter Insurance Agent, Brant Barnes.

“Any claim that’s on real estate that you’re gonna have is not gonna include flood insurance,” Barnes said.

Barnes said what some may not understand is flood insurance policies are separate than homeowner policies.

“If you don’t have a mortgage you aren’t required to have it,” Barnes said. “I think a lot of people that don’t have a mortgage and you’re not in a high risk area, probably 15 percent of people aren’t gonna carry it.”

This makes for repairs that have to come out of Lopez’s pocket, which she said will cost at least a few thousand dollars.

“It’s gonna drain us,” she said.

Barnes also said it is important, whether you have flood insurance or not, to have an expert look at your water damage to determine what you need to do to repair your home properly.