Flooding washes out bridge, closes highway in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several roads and bridges were underwater after last night’s flooding.

Rick Covert with Franklin County Emergency Management says surrounding rivers like the Mulberry and White Oak Creek overflowed, washing out a bridge and closing down Highway 23 for several hours.

Covert adds the intensity of the river is a reminder to drivers to always turn around when approaching a flooded area. “‘It’s just unprecedented what’s happened there. Huge boulders — 800 to 1,000 pound boulders have been moved with that rushing water so it was just a very dangerous situation,” Covert said. “It could have very easily carried away any vehicle attempting to cross that especially with the bridge being out.”

Covert says a representative from Arkansas Emergency Management will begin assessing the areas impacted in order to officially declare a disaster for the county.