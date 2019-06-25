Floods damage roads in Washington County

The floods that swept through Northwest Arkansas on Sunday took a toll on Washington Co. travel. Road crews were dispatched throughout the area Monday to fix damaged roads.

In southeast Fayetteville, a bridge on Snake Branch Road collapsed. It was the only way one side of the road connected to town, so people living further down were boxed in as crews worked to clear the bottom of the creek and rebuild the top. A crew member at the scene said the bridge will be functional again late Monday or early Tuesday.

Closer to the city, Tilly Willy Bridge was impassable Sunday, and a farmer near the site experienced damages of his own. Floodwaters lifted roadside hay bales and knocked them off into a side ditch. The Washington Co. Road Dept. came to help the farmer move the bales back to their original position, but floodwaters significantly weakened their tightness. Crews lifted the hay with heavy machinery, and the bales fell apart or morphed shape due to the water.

Other affected areas were Black Oak and Whitehouse.