GOSHEN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Heavy rain in Goshen caused flooding that crept into at least one local business.

Anderson’s Gas and Propane saw several inches of water rush in through the front door.

Members of the Goshen Fire Department were able to unclog a nearby drainage grate and alleviate the issue.

“You know, this happens once every 3-5 years. This is the worst I’ve seen it,” Chief Anthony Harder said.

Harder says he thinks the water receded before damaging the store’s electrical systems.

One employee at the gas station said they think a cleaning company may be needed to help with the water damage inside.

“We got as much stuff as we could picked up off the floor and put on tables and everything when it started coming in the door,” said Glenn Samuels, an employee at the gas station. “I think it looked like about four inches deep. The girl that was working here came over the top of her shoes.”