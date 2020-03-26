Closings
Flower shop partners with Meals on Wheels to gift flowers to quarantined senior citizens

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — ZuZu’s Petals and Gifts began a program sending flowers to seniors quarantined at home.

In partnership with Meals on Wheels and the Fayetteville Senior Center, ZuZu’s Petals is offering customers an opportunity to give back to the community through gifting flowers to quarantined senior citizens in the Northwest Arkansas Area.

ZuZu’s is encouraging customers to order a donated arrangement that will be delivered for free to other Meals on Wheels recipients.

Customers can place their orders for a donation arrangement here. Prices range from $30-$150 with no delivery fee.

ZuZu’s Petals and Gifts closed its doors to the public on March 19 due to COVID-19 but will continue to make deliveries.

Visit their website to find out more information about how the shop is operating amid the outbreak.

